Seahawks get eight-player draft class under contract

The Seahawks finished off their contractual business Tuesday.

They signed all eight members of their 2020 draft class, the team announced.

First-round pick Jordyn Brooks, second-round pick Darrell Taylor, third-round pick Damien Lewis, fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, fifth-round pick Alton Robinson and seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan all now are under contract.

The Seahawks previously signed fourth-round choice Colby Parkinson and sixth-rounder Freddie Swain.

Seattle’s rookies and veterans reported for COVID-19 testing Tuesday. Additional rounds of testing will take place this week before physicals.

The Seahawks begin strength and conditioning work next week.