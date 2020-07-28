Seahawks sign seventh-rounder Stephen Sullivan

Getty Images

The Seahawks have signed seventh-round draft choice Stephen Sullivan.

Sullivan posted a photo on Instagram of him signing his deal, writing, “I believed in myself when nobody else did.”

Sullivan becomes the sixth of eight picks to sign. Fourth-round choice DeeJay Dallas and fifth-round selection Alton Robinson remain without deals.

The Seahawks made Sullivan the 251st selection, trading with Miami to move up in the round.

Sullivan played at LSU, seeing action at both tight end and receiver. Seattle lists him as a receiver.

He played 49 games with 11 starts and made 46 receptions for 712 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Sullivan caught 12 passes for 130 yards as a senior.