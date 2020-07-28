Steelers sign Wendell Smallwood

Getty Images

The Steelers have added another running back to the roster.

The team announced the signing of Wendell Smallwood on Tuesday. He joins the team as veterans are reporting for the first wave of COVID-19 testing that kicks off this year’s training camp.

Smallwood was a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Eagles and appeared in 37 games for them over his first three seasons. He landed in Washington after failing to make the roster in Philly out of camp last year.

Smallwood has 233 carries for 931 yards and five touchdowns and 56 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns over the course of his career.

He joins James Conner, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland in the Steelers backfield.