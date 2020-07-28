Texans’ Eddie Vanderdoes opts out

Getty Images

Another player has decided to sit out the 2020 season over concerns about COVID-19.

Texans defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes has opted out, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Vanderdoes signed in Houston late last season and was expecting to be part of the defensive line rotation this season.

NFL players can opt out of the 2020 season and receive either a $350,000 stipend if they had a medical need or a $150,000 stipend if they opt out by choice. Their contracts toll to the following year and the stipend they receive in 2020 will be deducted from their 2021 pay.

More than a dozen NFL players have opted out of this season.