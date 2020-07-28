Titans first-rounder Isaiah Wilson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson is the last first-rounder without a contract, and he won’t be having contact with any of his teammates for a bit.

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans have placed Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That list is for either players who have tested positive, or those who have been quarantined for being in contact with someone who has, and the team is not allowed to specify which.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced the move at the end of his Zoom meeting with reporters, and didn’t take any questions afterward, leaving some uncertainty about when the tackle from Georgia might be able to sign or participate.