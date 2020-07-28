Titans place Vic Beasley on did not report list

Getty Images

The Titans signed free agent pass rusher Vic Beasley this offseason with hopes of helping him “take his game to another level.”

But Beasley did not show up to the team facility with the team’s other veteran players to begin COVID-19 testing.

The Titans placed him on their reserve/did not report list, the team announced Tuesday. No reason was given for Beasley’s absence.

Tennessee made several other moves, including placing receiver Corey Davis and linebacker Jayon Brown on the physically unable to perform list.

Rookie Isaiah Wilson, a first-round choice, went on the COVID-19 list, and tackle Anthony McKinney took a voluntary opt-out.

The Titans also terminated the contract of linebacker Jordan Williams, who played collegiately at the University of Tennessee.