Tom Telesco: Nothing to share contract-wise on Joey Bosa

Chargers veterans are set to report Tuesday for a first round of COVID-19 testing ahead of training camp and General Manager Tom Telesco isn’t expecting any members of that group to be absent.

Telesco said on a Monday conference call that he has not heard about any players on the team opting out of playing this year and he also hasn’t heard anything from defensive end Joey Bosa to suggest he’d be holding out. Bosa is heading into the fifth and final season of his contract, but Telesco said there’s nothing to share “contract-wise” at this point and that he hasn’t heard anything from Bosa’s camp.

The salary cap could fall to $175 million next season, but Telesco didn’t sound like he’s concerned about fitting all the pieces together.

“I always have future years in my mind,” Telesco said, via the Orange County Register. “I’d say right now, they’re in the back of my mind not in the front of my mind, but we’re set up pretty well for 2021 no matter what happens. So I feel pretty good about that. We’re in a good position for that part down the road, so that’s not a concern right now.”

Bosa is set to make $14.36 million this season. The third overall pick of the 2016 draft has posted 40 sacks over his first four seasons.