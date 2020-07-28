Veteran tackle Andre Smith opts out

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Andre Smith is adding his name to the growing list of players choosing to sit out this season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran tackle has decided to opt out this season.

The longtime Bengals blocker signed with the Ravens just before their playoff game against the Titans, and then re-signed with Baltimore in February.

The 33-year-old spent his first seven seasons with the Bengals, and then started five games at left tackle for them last year. He’s also had stints with the Vikings and Cardinals.

He’s the 11th player to take the opt out so far, though that number’s growing by the hour.