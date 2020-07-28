Washington offers refund or 2021 credit to season ticket holders

Getty Images

Washington sent a letter to season ticket holders Tuesday, informing them of their options. They can defer their season tickets to the 2021 season as an account credit or request a full refund.

The letter also detailed new policies and procedures related to safety, security and ticketing. All updates were made under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the National Football League and Prince George’s County health officials, the team said in its release.

If fans are allowed to attend games, they will be required to follow specific safety and security measures. Mandatory face coverings are required on FedExField property.

The team told season ticket members it would update them about their options for the 2020 season in the coming weeks when it becomes clearer whether fans will attend NFL games and, if so, how many.