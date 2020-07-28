Washington signing Kevin Pamphile, Donald Payne

Getty Images

Washington’s adding some veteran depth as the Football Team heads to something resembling training camp.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they’re adding former Titans guard Kevin Pamphile.

He’s started 35 games, and adds some experience to a line which has a number of questions.

The team has also signed linebacker Donald Payne, according to Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

Payne started five games for the Jaguars last year, and adds some depth, after Reuben Foster will open camp on the physically unable to perform list.