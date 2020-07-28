Will initial wave of opt outs prompt more opt outs?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
As of Monday morning, it wasn’t clear whether Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif would be an aberration or the start of a trend. Now, more than 10 additional players have opted out.

So how many more will choose to not play this year? More specifically, will more players be inclined to opt out as they see other players make the excruciating decision to walk away from football for a year?

There’s been no backlash against the players who have chosen not to play pro football in a pandemic. While that may change if/when a high-profile fantasy workhorse chooses to walk away, public reaction should be the least of the concerns for a player who chooses to give up playing football for a season, who chooses to give up getting paid to play football for a season, and who risks that his replacement will perform well enough that, come next year, the team won’t need him anymore.

Are more Patriots players considering not playing, given that five and counting have opted out? Will other players with other teams feel better about not playing, knowing that others have acted on the impulses with which the undecided players are wrestling.

For plenty of the players who are opting out, the decision is being made before they report for training camp. For others, it’s possible that the decision will be made after arriving at the facility, inspecting the safety protocols, and deciding whether it makes sense to play or to not play based on how it all feels in the first few days.

Either way, the decision must be made by August 3. Despite a limited exception for changed circumstances, next Monday becomes the speak-now-or-forever-hold-your-peace moment where the player is all in or all out.

14 responses to “Will initial wave of opt outs prompt more opt outs?

  2. Even if more do opt out, there is a huge surplus of eager, hard working, young men ready to jump in and fill the “opt-out” spots this year. Moreso than any other year in the past with the roster limitations. Rosters will be fine.

  4. What I want to know is that while these cupcakes are notifying their team, did they kneel while doing so?

  5. I think it’s very wise for players to report and see the safety protocols in place before making their decision! They may be surprised the lengths that are being taken to protect them. Such that they may actually be safer in the environment of NFL facilities than in their everyday lives at home, shopping, socializing, etc…

  6. Call up Keanu and bring on The Replacements.

    Yes- we will see players drop out for various reasons, for which we are blind.

    Likely a few players with concurrent diseases and conditions that would put them at increased risk, such as diabetes. Also, many may be living with people-at-risk/vulnerable population.

  9. “Are more Patriots players considering not playing, given that five and counting have opted out?”

    No doubt. Combine Covid, Brady leaving and BB’s benching of Malcom Butler in the SB in order to satisfy his own ego and players are jumping ship. The Chiefs have displaced them soundly as the team to beat in the AFC for the foreseeable future.

  10. We are also probably going to find out who has been smart with their income and expenses over the last couple of years.

  11. If more high profile players from top teams opt out, will this year’s Super Bowl winner have an asterisk?

  14. I’ll be fine with an asterisk or a few added to the Super Bowl winner…….****JETS****!!!!!

