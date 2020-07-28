Xavien Howard goes on PUP list as he works his way back from knee surgery

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had knee surgery eight months ago. His rehab continues.

The Dolphins placed Howard on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the team announced. Miami also placed linebacker Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list.

Howard played only five games in 2019, seeing his season come to a premature end with a knee injury. He has missed 24 games due with knee issues in his four seasons.

Howard, 27, is running full speed, according to the Miami Herald, but he has not begun football drills yet.

Howard earned Pro Bowl honors and team MVP honors in 2018 when he had seven interceptions.