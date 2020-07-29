49ers have agreed to extend John Lynch’s deal

Getty Images

John Lynch said yesterday he thought there was “good news on the horizon” regarding his own contract.

Now, he can see it.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 49ers General Manager has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

The deal will span five years, per Garafolo, keeping him under contract through 2024.

The extension signed by coach Kyle Shanahan this offseason runs through 2025.

Both coach and G.M. were unknown commodities when hired (though Shanahan was more in-demand based on his role as a coordinator), but they’ve built a solid team with a base of young talent, and now stability in the front office.