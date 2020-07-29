ACC not expected to make decision on league schedule Wednesday

Getty Images

The NFL continues to push forward with their plan to play a 16-game schedule during the 2020 season, but it is less clear if things will progress that way on the collegiate level.

Many conferences have announced plans to alter schedules so that schools only play others in their conference. The ACC is one that has not made a formal announcement on that front and it may not be coming on Wednesday.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reports that school presidents are not expected to make a decision about scheduling at this point. They may wait until their next meeting on August 5, which comes a day after the next NCAA board of governors meeting.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said this week that he is “very concerned” about fall sports and that delaying the start to seasons may make the most sense as it allows all involved to see how things progress at the professional level as well as adjust to the return of students to campus.

Either way, the start of the season is drawing closer and clarity about what college football might look like in 2020 remains out of reach.