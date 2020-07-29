ACC will play 10 conference games, one non-conference game

Getty Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference was not expected to make a decision on its fall football season Wednesday. It did make a decision Wednesday and has announced it.

The ACC will play 10 conference games and one non-conference game.

The conference will begin the schedule on the week of Sept. 7-12. The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 12 or 19, allowing for some flexibility in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The ACC will have one division, and includes Notre Dame, which will play a 10-game conference schedule this year.

The 15 institutions will equally share all television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”