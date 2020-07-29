Anthony Lynn says Tyrod Taylor “probably will be our Day 1 starter”

Getty Images

In a normal year, the Chargers would have gotten three months of offseason work with first-round draft choice Justin Herbert. As everyone knows, 2020 has turned into anything but a normal year.

So Chargers coach Anthony Lynn conceded the obvious: Herbert “can’t make up the physical reps” he missed due to the restricted offseason.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor will have a big advantage going into training camp.

“He’ll probably be our Day 1 starter,” Lynn said Wednesday, via Jason Hirschhorn of SI.com.

The Chargers, who saw longtime starter Philip Rivers leave this offseason, drafted Herbert with the sixth overall choice as Rivers’ replacement.

Herbert threw for 3,471 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in his senior season for the Ducks, and Lynn emphasized Herbert’s college experience.

Taylor will be the “perfect guy” for Herbert to learn from, Lynn said, as will quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton.

“Pep Hamilton is doing a hell of a job with him right now,” Lynn said.

The Chargers drafted Herbert as their quarterback of the future. The future will wait until at least after Day 1.