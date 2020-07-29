Bears place Eric Saubert on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bears placed tight end Eric Saubert on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, the team announced.

The Bears signed Saubert off the Raiders’ practice squad Nov. 30, and he appeared in the final two games last season. He caught two passes for 21 yards.

Saubert entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Falcons in 2017. He appeared in 30 games with one start in two seasons with Atlanta, catching seven passes for 69 yards.

The Falcons traded him to the Patriots last Aug. 12. Saubert did not make New England’s roster, and the Raiders signed him to their practice squad.

The NFL’s new reserve/COVID-19 list category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster.

Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

Saubert is the second Bears player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining undrafted rookie running back Artavis Pierce.