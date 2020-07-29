Bears waive Tre Roberson

Getty Images

Cornerback Tre Roberson drew interest from a number of teams while trying to make the move from the CFL to the NFL this offseason and wound up signing with the Bears.

His stay with the team didn’t turn out to be a long one. The Bears waived Roberson on Tuesday with a non-football injury designation.

Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com reports that Roberson was injured while training on his own this offseason.

Roberson spent the last two seasons with Calgary after failing to make the Vikings in 2017. He recorded 95 tackles, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles and helped the team win the Grey Cup during his first season in Canada.