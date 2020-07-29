Bengals expected to re-sign Tristan Vizcaino

Getty Images

The Bengals are expected to re-sign kicker/punter Tristan Vizcaino, pending a physical and COVID-19 tests, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Vizcaino spent time in the Bengals’ camp last summer.

He will compete for a job this season, but the Bengals also are creating a backup plan in case one of their veteran specialists contracts the virus.

Vizcaino was with the Cowboys until April.

He finished at the University of Washington after the 2017 season. He also has had a stint with the Jets but has never kicked in a regular-season game.