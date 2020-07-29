Bengals expected to sign Brandon Allen

Getty Images

The Bengals are expected to sign veteran quarterback Brandon Allen, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Allen is in Cincinnati for a physical and COVID-19 testing, Pelissero adds, and if all goes as planned, the team will sign him this weekend.

Allen, 27, knows Zac Taylor’s offense from his time with the Rams.

He would provide a veteran presence behind Joe Burrow and help the No. 1 overall draft choice in digesting the offense and reading NFL defenses.

The Jaguars made Allen a sixth-round choice in 2016. He made three starts — his only career NFL action — for the Broncos in 2019.

Allen completed 46.4 percent of his passes for 515 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions last season. He was 1-2.