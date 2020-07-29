Bradley McDougald, Jadeveon Clowney discuss reunion as teammates with Jets

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney is still trying to find a team willing to bring him onto their roster this offseason over four months into becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Clowney’s market in free agency never materialized to the degree he may have originally anticipated. Despite still being our best remaining unsigned free agent from the Top 100, training camps are set to open across the NFL without Clowney having a team to play for at the moment.

Earlier this offseason it was reported that the Jets may have some interest in Clowney’s services. That interest was lukewarm at best. Nevertheless, now that former Seattle teammate Bradley McDougald is with the Jets, there may be some further campaigning to get Clowney to New York.

In a post to his Twitter account, McDougald said he spoke with Clowney with the free agent defensive end prodding McDougald to tell the Jets to “come and get him.”

McDougald was supportive of Clowney’s suggestion.

“Let’s make it happen” he wrote.

While the Jets would have the cap space to get such a deal done with Clowney, there may not be much incentive to use it after trading away their best defensive player to Seattle in exchange for McDougald and a haul of draft picks. But if their thinking on Clowney has shifted since June, Clowney appears open to an offer.