Brian Flores warns Dolphins, in hopes they don’t become the Marlins

Dolphins coach Brian Flores doesn’t have to look far for an example of how wrong things can go.

And he’s hoping that the example of the Miami Marlins — whose season has been suspended because of a COVID-19 outbreak — will convince his team to be responsible at work and at home.

“For a player individually, they are going to have a responsibility to themselves, to this team — to make some sacrifices in the building and outside of the building,” Flores said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “If we don’t make the right decisions — if we’re in bars and in crowded restaurants and in concerts, the likelihood of us bringing the virus into the building is very high. If we don’t do those things and we distance and we quarantine in our homes or hotels or whatever, then the likelihood goes down significantly. That’s pretty simple.”

So far, 15 of the 33 Marlins players have tested positive, leading to a week of postponements and a quarantine. There were reports of at least one player leaving the team’s hotel in Miami before the regular season started, and Flores pointed to that detail.

“If you’re not wearing a mask and distancing and taking the precautions, it can spread quickly,” Flores said. “I think that was evident with the Marlins and I think it was just an opportunity for us all to learn and see it actually happen. . . .

“It’s all of us. One person can bring in the virus and it can spread like wildfire. We all understand that. Each one of us has a responsibility. If you enter the facility, you have a responsibility to the other 150-180-200 other people who are in the facility.”

And with players coming in this week for their COVID-19 tests, making sure they know that a negative only extends as far as the door is one of his main tasks.