Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis: If players kneel, we’ll support them

Getty Images

The Broncos are supportive of players who kneel during the national anthem.

Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis said the team will be in favor of whatever the players choose to do.

“Everyone’s got a right to do as they please and express themselves as they feel and I’m going to respect that and we’re going to respect that an organization,” Ellis said, via the Denver Post.

Ellis said he expects the players who make the regular-season roster to decide what they’ll do during the anthem, and the organization will be on board with what the players decide.

“I think once we get down to 53 [players], my guess is the players will meet and I’ll be there to listen and learn,” he said. “It’s been an eye-opening period of three months. We’re going to stand by them as an organization.”

Amid nationwide protests this summer, the majority of owners and executives around the NFL have come around to that point of view: The players have the right to a silent protest before the game.