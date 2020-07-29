Browns OLs Drew Forbes, Drake Dorbeck opt out of 2020 season

Getty Images

The Browns have two less offensive linemen joining them at training camp than they expected.

The team announced on Wednesday that guard Drew Forbes and tackle Drake Dorbeck have exercised their right to opt out of playing this season. Neither player will be able to reverse course at any point this year.

Forbes was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and played in two games during his rookie season. He’ll get an advance of $150,000 against his 2021 salary and his contract will toll.

Dorbeck signed with the team as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason. Undrafted rookies are not eligible for the $150,000 stipend.

The Browns also announced that tight end Pharaoh Brown has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. He can be activated at any point, but can’t practice until he is activated.