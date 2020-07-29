Browns team doctor “cautiously optimistic” about season

Getty Images

With COVID-19 cases spiking in several states and Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins having an outbreak, many are wondering how the NFL possibly is going to pull off its season.

But Browns team physician Dr. James Voos offered a ray of hope.

“We certainly want to remain cautiously optimistic,’’ Voos said on a Zoom call with Browns media Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Again, there are no guarantees in how this virus is going to behave. We feel like we’ve positioned ourselves using the best available treatments and best available evidence we have to keep our players safe.

“We’ll take this week by week, day by day to assure we are providing the best environment possible.”

It certainly won’t be business as usual this season. Everything from the way players practice, meet and workout has changed or will change.

The goal is to mitigate the virus.

It is incumbent on the players and their families to do their part outside the facility.

“There’s no doubt that this is going to be a challenge, right?’’ said Joe Sheehan, senior vice president of player health and development. “We’re ultimately all in this together, and everyone really has to understand that every decision they make both inside the building and outside the building should be done in an attempt to mitigate the risk of the spread of the virus. We all kind of share that collective responsibility to our success, and we’re all kind of looking forward to really working together to ensure we do that.”