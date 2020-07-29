Cam Heyward has asthma, isn’t opting out

Posted by Josh Alper on July 29, 2020, 9:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

We’ve seen a number of NFL players opt out of playing the 2020 season in the last couple of days and asthma was cited as the reason for at least one of those decisions.

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce was deemed high risk as a result of what contracting COVID-19 could mean for his respiratory issue, but Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward hasn’t made the same choice. Heyward has asthma and said it caused him problems late last season while he was playing and battling a cold, but that it won’t cause him to step away from the game this year.

“I would say I have to take every precaution,” Heyward said, via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com. “I think there are so many unknowns. I could get the disease another way. I’m going to take every precaution, keep myself safe and others around me safe. I think by doing that I can still be able to play and play at a high level. Maybe being a P.A. rep, I think I have too much information. That’s put me at ease. I’ve been trying to do everything I can, whether it’s staying up on multiple vitamins, whatever, making sure if I did catch it I’d be healthy enough. It’s still an ongoing every-day process with this virus that we don’t know about. But I have to make sure I take every precaution. I feel like I’m doing it and I’ll be cleared to play.”

Heyward stressed the need for players, coaches and others around the team to make good decisions when they are away from the facility. He called them “short-term sacrifices for long-term gains,” including the chance to play a complete 2020 season.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Cam Heyward has asthma, isn’t opting out

  1. Umm, vitamins aren’t going to do anything, dummy. What is the matter with these people who think the virus stops at state lines, stops at certain people or will spare privileged people who have money?

    It doesn’t work that way if you simply read about the science.

  3. I said it about someone who decided to opt-out, and I’ll say it about someone who has decided to opt-in. . .totally respect it either way. 100% personal decision. As a Steelers fan, I love to see him play as well! Stay safe, Cam!

  4. Everyone should take Vitamin D once a day, 3 capsules at 1000 m/l.
    There’s a clear scientific link between those that are Vitamin D deficient and those that are sufficient that beat this thing. Boosting your immune system is huge.

  5. touchback6 says:
    July 29, 2020 at 9:20 am
    Umm, vitamins aren’t going to do anything, dummy. What is the matter with these people who think the virus stops at state lines, stops at certain people or will spare privileged people who have money?

    It doesn’t work that way if you simply read about the science.

    ______________________________________________________________________________

    Vitamins help immune systems, which makes it easier for your body to lessen the impact of any virus. It’s science.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.