Cameron Brate recovered from COVID-19

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was one of the regulars at Tom Brady‘s off-campus workouts this offseason — the ones the NFLPA discouraged for the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Now, Brate said he has recovered from COVID-19, and is urging those who have to donate plasma.

Brate posted a message to Instagram saying he was “thankful to have fully recovered from COVID-19.”

He didn’t mention when he was infected, and his name hasn’t turned up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, so he’s clear now. But it does underscore why the union wasn’t thrilled with the idea of players gathering on their own, especially in one of the country’s hotbeds for infections.