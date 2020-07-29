Cancer survivor James Conner won’t opt out

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner is among the NFL players whose personal health histories raised questions about whether they would choose to opt out in 2020. But Conner is opting in.

Conner, who had Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015, has decided to play this season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2011, is among the two dozen NFL players so far who have opted out of the 2020 season.

The NFL is allowing all players to opt out of the season and receive a stipend rather than their full salary, with those who are opting out because of a medical necessity receiving a larger stipend. Players who opt out of 2020 will have their contracts toll to 2021, and they will have to re-pay the stipend out of their 2021 salaries.

Conner led the Steelers in rushing last season and is expected to be their No. 1 running back again this season.