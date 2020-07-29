Cole Beasley opens camp on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t quite ready to get on the field.

The Bills announced that Beasley has been placed on the non-football injury list on Wednesday. An upper back injury was given as the reason for the move.

Beasley won’t be able to practice until he’s off the list. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Beasley is likely to be activated soon as the injury is not considered to be a serious one.

Beasley is heading into his second season with the Bills and caught 67 passes for 778 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last year. He joins John Brown and Stefon Diggs as the top receivers on the depth chart in Buffalo.