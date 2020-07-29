Damien Williams opts out for 2020

Getty Images

The player who scored the final two touchdowns of the 2019 NFL season will not play at all in 2020.

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday that running back Damien Williams has decided to opt out of playing this year. He joins guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as Chiefs players who have opted out this season.

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

Williams put the Chiefs ahead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl with a five-yard touchdown catch and then extended their lead with a 38-yard scamper into the end zone. He had 711 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in the regular season last year.

Williams was headed into the final year of his contract and was set to make $1.85 million. His contract will toll to the 2021 season and he’ll receive an $150,000 advance on his salary.

With Williams stepping away, the Chiefs have first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darwin Thompson and Darrell Williams at running back this year.