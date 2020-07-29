Damien Williams opts out for 2020

Posted by Josh Alper on July 29, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
The player who scored the final two touchdowns of the 2019 NFL season will not play at all in 2020.

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday that running back Damien Williams has decided to opt out of playing this year. He joins guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as Chiefs players who have opted out this season.

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

Williams put the Chiefs ahead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl with a five-yard touchdown catch and then extended their lead with a 38-yard scamper into the end zone. He had 711 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in the regular season last year.

Williams was headed into the final year of his contract and was set to make $1.85 million. His contract will toll to the 2021 season and he’ll receive an $150,000 advance on his salary.

With Williams stepping away, the Chiefs have first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darwin Thompson and Darrell Williams at running back this year.

9 responses to "Damien Williams opts out for 2020

  2. Didn’t see that one coming…makes a muddy backfield order a little clearer…hope CEH has had his nose in the playbook

  5. Chalk this up to much ado about nothing, lets face it Teams are so petrified of Mahomes Arm that the secondary is litter with so many defenders that it looks at times like a Baseball game. So you can place you and & I next to Mahomes and we will EAT, There is a reason why out of the 117 points Mahomes put up in the 3 playoff games that he was the leading rusher in 2 of them hobbled on one leg.

  7. Not like I believe we’ll see the NFL season finish, and Im totally okay with any player making their own choice..

    ..but just thinking long term, being a “fringe” rb (or any postion) and taking a season off? I mean, that could be the end of your career, or at minimum your starting playing time.

  9. “..but just thinking long term, being a “fringe” rb (or any postion) and taking a season off? I mean, that could be the end of your career, or at minimum your starting playing time.”
    _____________

    Just like all the other “voluntary” stuff that is essentially mandatory unless you’re an established star or at the very least locked into a starting position.

