Dolphins claim Ray Smith, waive Ryan Lewis, activate Benito Jones

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Wednesday they claimed defensive tackle Ray Smith off waivers from San Francisco.

The team also waived cornerback Ryan Lewis and activated Benito Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Smith spent the offseason with the 49ers after stints on the practice squads of the Lions and 49ers. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit in 2019.

Smith played 40 games in four years at Boston College and made 138 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and eight passes defensed.

The Dolphins claimed Lewis off waivers last October. He played eight games with three starts for Miami in 2019, making 24 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.

Lewis also spent time with the Eagles, Colts and Bills last year and the Patriots and Cardinals previously. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 12, 2017.

Jones was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29.