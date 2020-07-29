Eagles add Lane Johnson to reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Eagles felt good enough about their tackle situation that they brought Jason Peters back to play guard.

Now, one of their starters will be out for a bit.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles have placed right tackle Lane Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Eagles also announced that linebacker Nathan Gerry and backup tackle Jordan Mailata were placed on the list as well.

That means they either tested positive, or are quarantining after coming into contact with someone who did, and the team isn’t allowed to specify.

Such listings are increasingly common, with players reporting back to team facilities this week.

Earlier this month, Johnson was part of the offensive line “Masterminds Summit” in Dallas with a number of other linemen, so it will be interesting to see how many if any also turn up on the list after testing.

UPDATE 4:24 p.m. ET: Johnson posted on social media that he tested positive, but feels “strong and ready to go.” He noted that he tested negative before and after the summit.