Eagles bring Jason Avant back to coaching staff

Getty Images

It’s not unusual for the Eagles to bring former receivers back in, but this time, it’s in a coaching role.

Via Mike Kaye of NJ.com, the Eagles have brought former wideout Jason Avant back to help coach receivers during training camp.

“I’m so excited and grateful to be here, to help a group of very talented young players,” Avant said to the team website. “I was a technical receiver. I wasn’t the fastest receiver. I wasn’t the biggest guy. I was able to get open by getting off the line of scrimmage and being precise. That’s what I hope to help teach these receivers. It’s a very talented group.”

He’s joining the team as part of the Bill Walsh coaching fellowship program. Avant was with the Eagles from 2006-14, and also played for the Panthers and Chiefs.

The gig also gives him something to do for the next few weeks. He was running a trampoline park in New Jersey, which has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.