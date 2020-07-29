Falcons put Keith Smith, Jamal Carter on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons placed safety Jaylinn Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and two other members of the team landed there on Thursday.

The team announced that fullback Keith Smith and safety Jamal Carter are joining Hawkins on the list. NFL teams are required to disclose the players’ roster status, but not whether they have tested positive or if they are quarantined due to close contact with an infected person.

Smith is in his second season with the Falcons. He ran five times for eight yards and caught one pass for 13 yards while appearing in all 16 games.

Carter had 10 tackles in 11 games for the team last year. He also played 16 games for the Broncos during the 2017 season.