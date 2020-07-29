Isaiah Simmons still expecting to make an impact despite COVID-19

Getty Images

COVID-19 has changed many things for teams and players this season, but it hasn’t changed Isaiah Simmons’ goals.

Despite no on-field work in the offseason, the eighth overall choice still expects a successful rookie season.

“I’m not going to adjust my personal goals because we’re having a little adversity with this global pandemic,” Simmons said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “It’s either I’m going to achieve my goals or I’m not at the end of the day. I don’t feel like I should lower my expectations or my standards for myself just because there are a few obstacles in the road.”

Simmons played safety, cornerback and linebacker at Clemson. He will start at inside linebacker in the NFL.

He has watched tape of defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Tyrann Mathieu for coverage tips, and edge-rushers Chandler Jones and Von Miller for pass-rush moves.

Simmons is expected to compete for defensive rookie of the year honors, and if he does what he expects to do, Simmons will contend.

“I’m not going to come out here and say I want to be defensive rookie of the year,” Simmons said. “That would be great and all, but I believe if I come out there and play, everything will fall in place. My biggest goal is to just make as big of an impact as I can for this organization.”