Jaguars put Jawaan Taylor on COVID-19 list

The Jaguars put four rookies on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and added two others to the list on Tuesday.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor and offensive lineman Ryan Pope were the new additions. Players are placed on the list if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person.

No announcement will be made as to the reason for any player’s placement on the list. Players can divulge the information themselves as Jaguars corner Josiah Scott did when he said he’s had multiple negative tests after what he called a false positive.

Taylor started every game for the Jaguars after being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. Pope was on the Jacksonville practice squad last season.