Lions defensive tackle John Atkins has opted out of the 2020 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Atkins was scheduled to make $675,000 this season. His contract will toll to 2021.

It is unknown whether Atkins is a voluntary opt out or “high risk.”

Atkins, 27, appeared in 12 games with six starts in 2019 for the Lions. He played two games in 2018.

He has 22 career tackles.