Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson on COVID-19 list

Two key members of the Lions Offense have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson have both been placed on the list by the team. Defensive back Jalen Elliott, defensive back Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs are also going to be out of action because they either tested positive or are in quarantine due to close contact with an infected person.

If players have tested positive, they must follow certain protocols to return. Asymptomatic players must wait 10 days since the positive test or test negative twice within a 24-hour span at least five days after the positive test. Symptomatic players will be out for at least 10 days since experiencing symptoms and must have 72 hours without symptoms. A doctor’s clearance is also needed for players in both categories.

Players who are in close contact with an infected person and test negative may return after a second negative test within 24 hours of receiving the results of the first one. They will be tested daily for the next week as well.

Golladay had 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Hockenson, a 2019 first-round pick, had 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns before landing on injured reserve.