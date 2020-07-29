Kliff Kingsbury sees similarities to college preseason this summer

Getty Images

Before Kliff Kingsbury was hired as the Cardinals head coach, he had been the head coach at Texas Tech and that experience is one he’ll be drawing on this summer.

Kingsbury spoke to reporters on a Tuesday conference call about the “uncharted territory” of preparing to play an NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The league has altered the training camp schedule and cancelled preseason games in response, which is certainly new at this level but is familiar to Kingsbury from his days on the collegiate level.

“It lines up similarly to how we had it in college,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “We’re a year removed from that and how we built it, there were no preseason games, you just know what you’ve got and not what anybody else has, so there is definitely some anxiety heading into that first week. It’ll be new for everybody. We’ll do the best we can to maximize those padded practices. You’re trying to get your starters and No. 2 guys ready and at the same time do evaluations on the young guys. I think practice scheduling will be key.”

Kingsbury said it is “going to take everybody” to make sure that the preparations for the season are successful under circumstances that are going to challenge everyone in the league.