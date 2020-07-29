Lamar Jackson focused on improving his deep passing

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said two months ago that he wanted to see quarterback Lamar Jackson improve on his deep balls. Jackson says he’s working on doing just that.

Jackson said today that one of his priorities this offseason was getting better at throwing passes deep downfield, as well as out-breaking routes to the sideline, according to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Although Jackson was the league MVP last year, downfield passes were definitely an area where he could improve: He finished 22nd in the NFL in completion percentage on passes that went at least 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Harbaugh noted that Jackson led the Ravens to the best rushing attack in the NFL last year, and that defenses responded by bringing their defensive backs closer to the line of scrimmage. If Jackson can make them pay for that by beating them deep, the Ravens’ offense is going to be incredibly difficult to stop.

“The ability to make them pay for tilting their defense toward stopping our run game with a really, really efficient passing game, I do believe that’s the next step of this offense,” Harbaugh said. “I really do believe Lamar is going to take the next step.”

Jackson sounds confident in his ability to take the next step as well.