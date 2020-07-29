Lamar Jackson: I’m still hoping we get Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson worked out with Antonio Brown this offseason and enjoyed the experience enough to endorse Baltimore signing the wideout for the 2020 season.

Brown has not signed a contract with the team, but that hasn’t entirely dashed Jackson’s hopes of sharing the field with Brown this fall.

“It was nice throwing to Antonio Brown. I was hoping we would get him. I’m still hoping — a little bit,” Jackson said on Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said the team was always assessing potential opportunities in April, but a June report indicated the team would be an unlikely landing spot for Brown.

Even if that were to change, it’s not clear that Brown would be able to play for the Ravens or anyone else in the early part of the 2020 season. Brown remains under league investigation for Personal Conduct Policy violations, although he recently asked the league to make a determination on his status.