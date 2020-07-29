Lions’ binder of COVID-19 safety protocols is bigger than their playbook

Getty Images

These are unusual times for everyone, and NFL teams are no exception. And Lions General Manager Bob Quinn illustrated that in describing how the team has prepared its facility for hosting training camp in a pandemic.

Quinn said he has a detailed binder full of all the recommendations and rules the NFL has sent to teams about safety requirements, and that binder has grown so rapidly that learning that is now a bigger task than learning the Lions’ playbook.

“It’s bigger than our playbook,” Quinn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Quinn said the Lions have put their facility through 10 deep cleans and put plexiglass between lockers in the locker room in an effort to make sure the virus doesn’t spread.

So far, the Lions have not reported any player opt-outs or positive COVID-19 tests. They’re working hard to keep it that way.