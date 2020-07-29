Lions sticking with 90 players on roster

Getty Images

One of the agreements between the NFL and NFLPA on modifications to the Collective Bargaining Agreement related to the COVID-19 pandemic was that rosters will be capped at 80 players rather than the usual 90-man limit.

Teams have options about when they want to make the cut to that number. They can do it now and work as a full squad or they can work as a split squad while keeping up to 90 players until the final August 16 deadline to pare down the roster.

We’ve seen many teams make cuts in recent days to get down to 80 players, but the Lions won’t be joining them. General Manager Bob Quinn said on Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that the team will stick with 90 players for the time being because they want to see all of them and added that “they’re here for a reason.”

The early days of camp will be devoted to strength and conditioning work and the deadline for the 80-man roster comes just as practices will be getting underway, so the chances for players on the back end of the roster to make impressions on the team’s coaches will remain limited.