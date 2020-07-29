Markus Golden expected to sign tender, report to Giants this week

Getty Images

The Giants availed themselves of a rarely-used unrestricted free agent tender to increase their chances of holding onto pass rusher Markus Golden this offseason and the ploy worked out for them when Golden failed to land a deal with another team by July 22.

As a result, Golden was left with the choice of signing the Giants’ $4.125 million tender offer or not playing at all because the rules of the tender bar him from negotiating with other clubs.

Golden didn’t sign that tender immediately, but it appears he plans to return to the team. According to multiple reports, Golden plans to sign the tender and report to the team this week.

Golden signed a one-year deal with the Giants last season in hopes of proving he could stay healthy and be productive coming off the edge. He played every game and recorded 10 sacks, but he’s still left to prove himself on another one-year deal this time around.