Matt Nagy reiterates Bears QB competition is “wide open”

When the Bears traded for Nick Foles in March, they said that he would have an open competition between him and Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job this offseason.

That competition was delayed by the cancellation of the in-person offseason program and it won’t include any preseason games to gauge how the two players run the offense against an opposing defense, but none of that has changed the way the Bears view the situation. Nagy said on a Wednesday conference call that the competition remains “wide open” as camp gets underway.

Nagy acknowledged that Foles is at more of a “disadvantage” heading into that on-field work because he missed the chance to get his timing down with receivers during OTAs, but said the team is going to work to create competitive situations on every rep and that it will be about more than just who looks the best throwing the ball.

Practices won’t start for a couple of weeks, so the matchup between the quarterbacks will remain muted a little bit longer in Chicago.