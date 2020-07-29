Matt Ryan would take a Super Bowl ring over a Hall of Fame bust

Getty Images

As Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, now 35, enters his thirteenth NFL season, it’s not too early to be thinking about his ultimately legacy. And so, during a Wednesday visit with Ryan on the #PFTPM podcast, he was asked whether he’d prefer a Super Bowl ring or a Hall of Fame bust.

He seemed to give the question extra thought before saying that winning the Super Bowl is the thing that motivates him every day, so that’s his selection.

The answer also was rooted in logic. As Ryan explained, a Super Bowl ring makes a Hall of Fame bust more likely.

The Hall of Fame bust likely will be easier for Ryan to achieve. Given his 2016 MVP award and statistical achievement that, if he keeps performing like he has, will put him among the best quarterbacks of all time when he’s done, Ryan is earning his Hall of Fame bust with his efforts on the field. The Super Bowl ring will require others to perform at the level he has performed throughout his career.

Obviously, the Falcons almost finished the job four years ago. They get another chance to start from 0-0 and see where it goes.