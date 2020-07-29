Mickey Loomis won’t say if Saints are talking contract with Alvin Kamara

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is entering the fourth and final season of the contract he signed as a third-round pick in 2017 and that’s led to thoughts of a contract extension this offseason.

Kamara said in April that he’d like a deal that allows him to remain in New Orleans beyond the coming season and one would think that the team would like to hold onto a player who has gained 4,476 yards from scrimmage while scoring 37 touchdowns in three seasons.

On Tuesday, General Manager Mickey Loomis was asked about whether they’ve had talks about a new deal. Loomis said it’s “definite” that he’s not going to answer questions about any negotiations that might be going on.

“Look, this is always a tough question,” Loomis said. “You guys always ask these questions about contracts. And I always say I don’t like discussing that. That’s really between the team and the player until we’re ready to announce something.”

Kamara played at less than 100 percent due to knee and ankle injuries that caused him to miss two games last season, but has declared himself back to normal heading into this season. The coming weeks will let us know if that will be a contract year or if he’ll know that he’ll be with the Saints for the long term.