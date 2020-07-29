Nate Solder opts out, citing family health concerns

Getty Images

Despite a previous report from the New York Post that Giants tackle Nate Solder planned to play this year, he has opted out of this season because of family health concerns.

Via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the veteran left tackle announced that he was not playing this season.

Solder was due to make $9.9 million this season in base salary, which will carry over until next year.

“My family and I have been praying, wrestling and listening to God about our current circumstances, and whether it is best that I play football this season,” he wrote in a statement. “Our primary goal is to pursue God and listen to the Holy Spirit in everything we do. As hard as that can be, and as daunting as what He asks us to do can seem, we have come to believe, trust and wait on the Lord. This is why we have chosen to pause for this season.

“Our family has health concerns, most notably our son’s ongoing battle with cancer, as well as my own bout with cancer. We also welcomed a new addition to our family this spring, a baby boy. With fear and trembling, we struggle to keep our priorities in order and, for us, our children’s health and the health of our neighbors comes before football. We fully recognize that being able to make a decision like this is a privilege.

“I will deeply miss my teammates, coaches and everyone in the Giants’ organization. I want to thank them and all my friends and fans who continue to support me and my family through the highs and the lows. As scary and bleak as it sometimes can be, we know that the God of the universe has all things under His control, and His plans are and will always be for our good.”

The Giants expressed support for Solder in statements from General Manager Dave Gettleman (who has also battled cancer) and coach Joe Judge (who was with him in New England when Solder’s son was diagnosed).

“We have great respect for Nate as a person and a player,” Gettleman said. “When he called today, I told him it is faith, family and football. He is doing what’s best for his family.”

His absence will force first-round pick Andrew Thomas (chosen fourth overall) to the left tackle job.