Nate Solder plans to report to Giants camp

Getty Images

Giants left tackle Nate Solder is well aware of what a high-risk case looks like, since he has one at home.

That’s not going to stop him from playing this year.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Solder is not opting out this season, despite his son’s years-long battle with kidney cancer.

His son was diagnosed when he was 3 months old, when Solder was playing with the Patriots.

Solder’s also the Giants’ NFLPA representative, so he’s been a part of discussions all offseason about safety within team facilities.

He didn’t report yesterday with other veterans, but the 32-year-old tackle planned to arrive today.