NBAPA executive director says bubble might be needed next season

Getty Images

The NBA put together its bubble in Orlando in order to get through the season that was underway when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

But as they look to the future, the head of the players union thinks they might have to do it again next season, since there’s no apparent end in sight.

“If tomorrow looks like today, I don’t know how we say we can do it differently,” NBAPA executive director Michelle Roberts told Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “If tomorrow looks like today, and today we all acknowledge — and this is not Michele talking, this is the league, together with the PA and our respective experts saying, ‘This is the way to do it’ — then that’s going to have to be the way to do it.”

The NBA has been able to avoid the kind of outbreak that has forced baseball to suspend the Miami Marlins’ season, — which the NFL is holding its breath about now as player report.

Since the NBA has been in its Walt Disney World Resort bubble, they haven’t had a positive test for the last three weeks, with games set to resume Thursday.

It’s hard to imagine that being the case if players weren’t sequestered, so Roberts admits it’s uncertain that they could replicate that success with players living in their own homes, and traveling from city to (potential hotspot) city.

“I’m not in the Trump camp in believing it’s all going to go away in two weeks, but I’m praying, praying that there will be a different set of circumstances that will allow us to play in a different way,” Roberts said. “But because I don’t know, all I know is what I know now. So it may be that, if the bubble is the way to play, then that is likely gonna be the way we play next season, if things remain as they are.

“I hope not. Because I’d like to think that people can live with their families. But I can only comment on what I know, and what I know is right now.”

The NBA has targeted a Dec. 1 start for the 2020-21 season.